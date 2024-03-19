Kanye West making desperate moves to 'sweet talk' with Bianca Censori's mother

Based on reports, Kanye West is "sweet talking" to her wife Bianca Censori's mother in an attempt to "turn things around."



Fearing that Bianca is being "controlled," Bianca's mother is said to have gone to the US to "save" her daughter from the rapper. He has been inspired by the beauty ever since they first met.

Ever since the 29-year-old Australian married 46-year-old Kanye in December 2022, Bianca's family has not kept their worries to themselves.

According to reports, her father Leo has been eager to speak with the rapper about his daughter's striking outfit since she started dating Kanye.

A source told The DailyMail: "Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family, she has this under control. This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself."

It is said that Bianca's mother hurried to "save" her daughter. But it seems like Kanye has assisted in assuring her that things are not as they seem.

A source said: "Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants." They added: "He also knows how to sweet talk a mom."