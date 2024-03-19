Another Kate Middleton photo accused of ‘manipulation’ by photo agency

Another Kate Middleton’s photo accused of being ‘edited’ by photo agency

The Royal Family has come under scrutiny once again as old photos of the royals are being given a closer look for its authenticity.

Kate Middleton recently came under fire for “manipulating” her Mother’s Day photo after she surfaced on social media first time since her abdominal surgery.

Another photo which is now dubbed as edited in a family photo released by Buckingham Palace on April 21 last year to mark what would have been the late Queen’s 97th birthday.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” a rep for Getty told The Telegraph.

The outlet highlighted “several inconsistencies” in the photo which was taken by Kate during a family trip to Balmoral in the summer. The outlet pinpointed and zoomed in on six different discrepancies.

Seen seated with the Queen, who sat in the middle of a green sofa, are William and Kate’s kids — son Prince George, 10, daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and son Prince Louis, 5 — with their royal cousins.

Kate's Mother's Day photo was issued a ‘kill’ notice by four top photo agencies, AP, AFP, Reuters and Getty Images, for being ‘manipulated’ at the ‘source.’ The announcement sparked many conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales and her prolonged public absence.

Princess Kate apologised the next day for the blunder but it did not keep the royals safe from being scrutinised over any past such moves.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the Princess said in a statement on social media. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”