Kim Kardashian dubbed as 'irresponsible' for making cruel jokes on Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian dubs as 'irresponsible' for making cruel jokes on Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian has been called "totally irresponsible" after making an offensive joke about the condition of the Princess of Wales.



The reality TV personality posted several photos of herself on Instagram on Saturday along with the message, "On my way to go find Kate."

Since January, the Princess of Wales has not performed any royal obligations while she underwent scheduled abdominal surgery.

In recent weeks, there has been a great deal of internet conjecture on Kim's remarks, and her comments have earned her criticism from admirers.

Not only that, but Blake Lively has also been under fire for bringing up Kate's Photoshop incident. The remarks made by Kim and Blake won't have helped with the internet conspiracy ideas, according to PR expert Mayah Riaz.

Sharing her views with The Mirror, she said: "The conspiracy theories regarding Kate have gone into overdrive. This is mainly due to the poor PR management by Kensington Palace - however, we don't know the delicacy of the situation they are working with."

"Due to there being no end to the conspiracy theories and rumours, what doesn't help is celebrities like Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian weighing in on it. This is totally irresponsible and only fuels the situation further regarding someone who must be going through a difficult time at the moment."

Mayah said that she was taken aback by Blake's choice to bring up the situation involving Kate. "I'm surprised to see Blake had got involved in this on social media."

"However, it doesn't surprise me that Kim Kardashian would do so - as she would see using something topical as way of getting attention onto herself," Mayah said.

The PR guru continued: "They both know how the media works."