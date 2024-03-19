Kate Middleton in new video with Prince William, reflecting health and joy

A recent Kate Middleton sighting has been confirmed through a newly surfaced video obtained by TMZ.



The footage captures Kate and Prince William during an outing to the Windsor Farm Shop, located approximately a mile from their residence in Windsor.

Eyewitnesses, as reported by The Sun, noted Kate's apparent happiness, relaxation, and overall health as she and Prince William browsed through the supermarket-like store.

The couple appeared carefree and at ease during their visit, providing a glimpse into their everyday lives.

According to reports from The Sun, the duo kicked off their Saturday by attending their children's sports events, although initially lacking tangible evidence to support the claim.

Despite rumors surrounding her recent abdominal surgery, she appears in good spirits, displaying a confident stride alongside Prince William as they exit the Farm Shop with bags in hand.

Amidst their shopping excursion, the couple seems undisturbed by onlookers, engaging in cheerful conversation and sharing smiles.

Reflecting on the encounter, eyewitness Nelson Silva recalls recognizing her familiar face while observing her and Prince William selecting loaves of bread.

Silva discreetly filmed the couple as they exited the shop, marveling at their down-to-earth demeanor.