Royal Ripples: Kate Middleton's children feel ‘deep impact’ of Princess drama

Kate Middleton's children are profoundly impacted by the recent drama surrounding Princess 'manipulated' photo drama.

The Princess of Wales has been left hurt by exaggerated speculation about her on social media, and this is also affecting her children, known for their protective nature, a royal expert has claimed.

Kate was spotted enjoying a day out with Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this weekend.

She was also seen alongside William at the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, a short drive from their Adelaide Cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The sightings come after Kate's absence from public life following abdominal surgery including Mother's Day picture scandal.

Now reports have suggested that Kate may in fact be seen with the royals at the annual church service for Easter Sunday on March 31, though the Palace has refused to be drawn on the speculation.

And according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the new sightings of Kate "bode well" for seeing the princess in several weeks.

She told the Mirror: "On Saturday, William and Kate were spotted in the uber smart Windsor Farm Shop. The following day they were seen again this time watching their three children playing sports. There were no more details, but the main thing was they were all together.

"This bodes well for the hope that Kate and the kids accompanied by Prince William might appear on Easter Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Ingrid added that despite Kate being made of "strong stuff" the outlandish speculation about her was what she expected - and it's affected more people than just William and Kate.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine added: "The accompanying praise or criticism will not be fun to deal with, but it is what she signed up for when she married William. The reality of the social media storm of the past couple of weeks was not however what she ever expected. Not only did it affect her but the children. They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell.