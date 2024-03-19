Cardi B insists crafting 'Perfect Record' before approaching Rihanna for joint project

Cardi B breaks silence on fake feuds and shyness in music industry.

Cardi B has expressed her desire to collaborate with Rihanna, but before extending the invitation, she aims to deliver what she deems a "perfect record" to the renowned singer.

Trying to match Rihanna's signature style, particularly from her past projects like the hit We Found Love, she admitted feeling out of her element.

However, she remains undeterred in her pursuit of crafting a song suitable for a duet with her.

During her appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Cardi B openly shared her admiration for Riri's music while acknowledging the difficulty of emulating her sound.

She explained, "I love her music, but I don’t make music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that."

Admitting to fearing a negative reaction, stating, "I don’t want to send her nothing like, What is this? Take this thing out of my face."



Despite these challenges, the singer remains optimistic, when she can confidently present a song she believes Rihanna will appreciate.

The American rapper has confessed to feeling "too shy" to approach male artists for collaborations.

Despite her impressive resume, which includes features with Bruno Mars and Maroon 5, Cardi B admitted to struggling with nerves and getting "starstruck" when considering asking her favorite male counterparts to join her on a track.

In interview with Billboard back in 2020, she addressed the challenges she faces in in fostering collaborations and expressing her emotions through her music.