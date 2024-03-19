Eiza Gonzalez will only date the ‘healthiest’?

Eiza Gonzalez reveals who she dates

Eiza Gonzalez has revealed what kind of man she will “not” date.



The 34-year-old model told InStyle in an interview that she won’t go out with someone who hasn’t been to therapy and considers it a priority on her “list of non-negotiables” when finding a partner for herself.

“I’m not dating you,” González said, also revealing her previous opposition for counselling.

“I didn’t want to talk about my feelings, because I was in shock and I was traumatised, and I couldn’t bear the fact that my father had died,” she said.

Noting how important it was to “face the monster” to improve herself, González, who lost her dad in a motorcycle accident at the age of 12, said that “the introspective work is never-ending.”

“Everyone needs therapy,” she added. “Therapy is the most normal [thing]! The concept of this prefixed negative idea about therapy is nuts to me. I think therapy is just the healthiest thing anyone could do.”

González opened up about the emotional struggle she goes through to “get over” the end of any relationship, the reason being her strong feelings at the start, as she falls “in love so deep,” it's hard to fall out.

“And the older I get, it’s harder for me because I don’t play around,” she said. “I go in and I give it all. I am not going to half-a*s anything.”

The actress also crossed off fellow movie stars from her dating list, considering if they’re “never going to take a back step for me.”

“I’m going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm,” she explained. “You have kids … and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million. He’s going to be like, ‘Well, you can go do that movie.’”

The Godzilla vs. Kong alum told the outlet that she is “happy with the people that I’ve brought into my life.”

she added, “shockingly, I like myself so much more physically right now than I did in my twenties. And a part of it, obviously, is maturing and accepting yourself and doing all the hard work, but I also think I look better. I actually think I’m aging into my looks in a way that I personally like.”