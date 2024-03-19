Billie Eilish parties until 6AM with award in tow post-Oscars

Billie Eilish hits diner for burgers and fries until dawn after Oscars.

Billie Eilish was seen celebrating all night as she revealed through her Instagram Stories.

Spotted at Astro Family Restaurant in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, the 22-year-old artist occupied a sizable booth, where the menu boasted a variety of offerings including omelets, waffles, sandwiches, and burgers.



Seated at the diner, she was captured sipping on a glass of water, with a small plate of scrambled eggs adorning the table before her.



Positioned proudly on the wooden table before her was her freshly engraved Oscar statuette. A glimpse at the photo's time stamp revealed the late hour of 5:36 AM.



Accompanying her at the diner was her brother and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell, who shared in the honor of their Oscar win.

The duo received recognition after performing their award-winning song during the ceremony.

Eilish's remarkable achievement at the Oscars came with her winning the prestigious Best Original Song award for What Was I Made For? from the popular Barbie movie.



