Kim Kardshian's ex Ray J's Maybach SUVs gone missing

Ray J's luxury Maybach SUVs vanish amidst divorce drama.

Ray J, former partner of Kim Kardashian, finds himself embroiled in a puzzling situation as two of his prized luxury cars have gone missing, just weeks after his wife Princess Love filed for divorce, marking their fourth split since marriage.



Ray Norwood Jr., is now at the center of a police investigation, as reported by TMZ on Monday.

Sources close to the celebrity reveal that the whereabouts of his two Maybach SUVs, valued at a staggering $175K each, remain unknown.

According to insiders, the vehicles were loaded onto an enclosed car carrier destined for New York City on Friday night but failed to arrive as scheduled on Monday.

According to sources cited by the site, tracking data reveals that the missing cars have been traced to Reno, Nevada.

Despite inquiries made by Ray J to the shipping company regarding the current location of the Maybach SUVs, definitive answers have yet to be provided.

Law enforcement has been enlisted to investigate the situation, although the luxury vehicles are not currently classified as stolen.



