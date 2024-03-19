Gisele Bündchen spills her post-divorce routine: Deets inside

Gisele Bündchen dishes out details about her post-divorce schedule with her children

Gisele Bündchen has recently spilled her post-divorce routine after the end of 13-year marriage to Tom Brady.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine in a throwback interview, the supermodel, who shares two children with Tom, confessed, “I have my kids sometimes, sometimes I don’t have my kids.”

“There’s a different ritual when I'm with them and when I'm not,” she remarked.

Gisele mentioned, “When my kids are with me, they have so many activities. It's difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule.”

“The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first,” stated the model.

Gisele told the outlet, “I like to go to bed at about 10 p.m. and wake up to meditate around 5 a.m.”

“I like to have lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt,” revealed the mother-of-two.

Elaborating on how she remained positive, the model noted, “To live in a state of gratitude is like a protection in your life.”

“We can look at things like, why is this happening to me? I believe we are here because we all have something to learn and to evolve and to grow,” she pointed out.

Gisele further said, “When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was.”

The supermodel disclosed she would never incorporate white sugar in her diet.

“There’s so many other ways you can sweeten your things that are delicious. Honey, maple syrup, dates,” she added.