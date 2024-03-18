Website snub: Royal Family teaches Harry, Meghan ‘as you sow so shall you reap’

Meghan and Harry are no longer listed as working members of the Royal Family on their website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced a major blow in a secret snub from royals against the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quietly been hidden from the Royal Family website which is quite alarming for their future ties with King Charles.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, but have only just been hidden on the Royal Family website, four years later.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, are no longer listed as working members of the Royal Family on their website.

However, the duke and duchess have been moved and combined into a separate section of the website under royal.uk/sussex.

The couple were formerly listed under the tab of Members of The Royal Family, however, they have since been removed.

Prince Harry and Meghan used to be slotted between Princess Alexandra and Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew, on the other hand, is still listed on the website as a member of the Royal Family, despite the Duke of York stepping down from royal duties in 2019.

On January 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan took to their former Instagram profile, Sussex Royal, to announce their intentions of stepping back as senior royals.

They wrote: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

Prince Harry and Meghan subsequently settled in California in the summer of 2020.