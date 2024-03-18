Kate Middleton shares details of personal life with Prince William :'things gone wrong’

The future Queen is recovering at home after abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared some insights into their private lives, including how even members of the royal family engage in texting just like everyone else.

During the conversation, Prince Charles initially revealed his favourite emoji, which is known for its use in risqué text messages. However, he swiftly changed his answer, realizing the need to maintain a more mature demeanor.

When asked what his preferred cartoon text character was on BBC Radio 1’s ‘Going Home’, The Prince of Wales cheekily responded: 'Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?' He continued: 'I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else.'

'It would have been the aubergine, but I’m saying now — because I’ve got to be all grown up — it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out'.

Joining Prince William to answer some light-hearted questions was his wife Kate Middleton, who made a less risqué choice in revealing her favourite emoji, as she admitted it was “the heart with then the crying emoji.”

The Princess of Wales explained, “The sort of like ‘hysterical laughing’ when things have gone wrong.”

The couple continued to share some lesser-known details of their private lives, chatting with Radio 1 show hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope, as they hosted a forum in Birmingham to mark World Mental Health Day.

Royal emoji use has been a hot topic for years, with previous headlines around the world putting the spotlight on Prince Harry’s unconventional preference for the ghost emoji.

In 2020, authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie - royal Editor-at-Large at Harper’s Bazaar - reportedly found that Harry’s texts were “full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face” while writing the bombshell royal biography Finding Freedom on the Sussexes.

It comes amid intense scrutiny of Kate’s health following the photo editing scandal that has left many worried for her well-being.

Kate’s Mother’s Day photo caused a frenzy online after four top photo agencies issues a ‘kill’ notice stating that the picture had been “manipulated” at the “source.”

The Princess had issued an apology the next day, stating that she was ‘experimenting’ as an ‘amateur photographer.’