Kate Middleton ‘surrenders’ to Kensington Palace unlike Princess Diana

Kate Middleton has shown obedience to Kensington Palace, possibly in contrast to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana amid manipulated photo scandal.



On March 11, Princess of Wales addressed concerns after news and photo agencies withdrew a new photo released by Palace for Mother's Day in the UK, citing suspicions of manipulation.

Keeping a low profile, the royal is currently recuperating from undisclosed abdominal surgery.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News Digital that, while Princess Diana would not have, Kate Middleton took the fall for the photo mishap. This move has only fueled intense speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding her health.



"Altering a photo is not something that Diana would ever have considered doing because she knew full well that she would be crucified if she did," Andersen explained. "Diana was a loner. Kate is the consummate team player. The palace wouldn't have dared ask Diana to apologize for anything - they knew that the answer would be a resounding ‘no.’"

"Kate, on the other hand, is more compliant, more eager to please," Andersen claimed. "Among senior royals, she's always been more of a ‘go along to get along’ type. One can't help but feel she is being taken advantage of at a time when it has become increasingly clear that she is coping with a health matter that is more serious than we've been led to believe."

In her apology, which was shared on social media, the mother of three wrote, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," the 42-year-old wrote. "I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

