King Charles prepares for his big event

King Charles, who's battling cancer, has taken a big step to put rumours about his health to rest.



The 75-year-old monarch has decided to join other members of the royal family to mark his official birthday celebrations in June.

It emerges after rude and unkind rumours about King Charles began to circulate on social media.



Prince William and Harry's father is determined to attend Trooping the Colour, despite his cancer battle, according to insiders.

The Trooping of the Colour Ceremony celebrates the Sovereign’s official birthday and dates back to the seventeenth century, with this year's event set to take place on 15 June.



Sources have told The Mail: "Trooping the Colour is ‘top of the list’ of events Charles wants to attend."

Princess Kate, who's been out of action for almost three months due to her abdominal surgery, could attend the event to pay tribute to her father-in-law.



The King is bravely forging on with duty, meeting with world leaders and holding engagements at Buckingham Palace amidst his treatment.



Amidst concerns about King Charles's health, speculations on X, including mentions of "flags at half-mast in government buildings", have fueled rumours about the monarch's well being.



However, the palace has shunned such rumours about King Charles, which are making headlines in the Russian media, as the King is fit and continuing with official and private business as usual.

King Charles’ health has been in the news ever since his prostate surgery was performed at The London Clinic last month. During the medical procedure, doctors noticed “a separate issue of concern". Subsequently, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

