Royal expert questions authenticity of Princess Kate's farm shop visit

A royal expert questioned the authenticity of Princess Kate's farm shop visit as there are no pictures released on media.



In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Hugo Vickers said that it is a good sign that the Princess of Wales has been engaging in positive activities.

However, a photo of her walking and enjoying some time with her family would be a great sign of relief for the royal fans.

He said, "We love her dearly. She does a fantastic job, and it's a pity that people have taken this sort of attitude towards her."

Hugo added, "But supposing there could be, let's say, some moving footage of her walking around the garden with the children, I would have thought something like that."



He further said, "I mean a shopping expedition, a visit to a school match. These are all very positive things."

"You know the the fact that there's no photograph as such makes me think that, that wouldn't be from the school, obviously. But there could have been easily a snap taken at the farm shop, I suppose?" the royal commentator shared.

At the end of his remarks, Hugo believes that maybe there are pictures of Catherine as people around the Princess "respected her privacy as she was out on a private expedition."