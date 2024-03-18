Meghan Markle buys 'fake followers' for American Riviera Orchard?

Meghan Markle has been accused of buying fake followers for the Instagram page of her newly launched lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Apart from that, Ryan McCormick, a PR expert also pointed out several other mistakes made by the Duchess of Sussex in her latest career move.

In conversation with The Mirror, he said, "From a PR perspective, I don't find the launch of American Riviera Orchard impressive in any capacity."

The PR guru added, "The company's Instagram page has over 518,000 followers. I'm highly suspicious that most of those followers are fake."

Ryan questioned the authenticity of the page by saying that if a half-million people started following the account, then why did Meghan's team "not show the number of likes on each post."

Speaking of the errors made in the luxury brand's website, he shared, "When you go to American Riviera Orchard's website is there a mission statement, a product line, anything about the company? No."

"I think Meghan blew a big opportunity here. If she had products ready to do and then got all this attention, sales would probably be healthy," Ryan said.