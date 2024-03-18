Kate Middleton gives befitting reply to Rose Hanbury amid affair rumours with Prince William

File Footage

Amid rumours of an alleged affair with Prince William, Kate Middleton responded assertively to Rose Hanbury.



Despite enduring a period of profound mental distress, the Princess of Wales is wholeheartedly committed to preserving her marriage with William, striving to overcome the challenges they face.

The future Queen, who's recovering at home after abdominal surgery, is said hanging about near her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor on Saturday along with her beloved husband William.

According to onlookers, the Princess of Wales was looking “happy, relaxed and healthy” as she was seen taking a trip to her favourite farm shop, according to sources cited by The Sun.

“After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there,” a witness at the farm told the outlet. “Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.”

The continued, “The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

The recent outing clearly indicates that the couple's relationship is thriving and remains strong. However, Rose Hanbury has also declined the rumours of having affair with the future King.

According to Business Insider, Kensington Palace declined to comment. Meanwhile, through her lawyers, Hanbury said that "the rumours are completely false."