Kate Middleton’s 'possible absence' from King Charles' official birthday

Kate Middleton might not attend King Charles official birthday

Kate Middleton, the beloved daughter-in-law, may be absent from a significant event of King Charles scheduled to take place in London on Saturday, June 15.

Nevertheless, Charles is determined to participate in this year's Trooping the Colour, his official birthday celebrations, provided his health allows it.

Aides are already considering options for Charles to partake while accommodating his ongoing cancer treatment. One possibility is for him to observe the military spectacle from a podium instead of riding on horseback, similar to how his late mother used to arrive at Buckingham Palace in a carriage.

A final decision will not be made until closer to the event, taking into account His Majesty's health condition and medical advice.

King Charles actual birthday is 14th November. The Sovereign’s official birthday is marked by the ceremony of Trooping the Colour, which this year falls on Saturday 15th June 2024.

There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list,' a source said.

There has been no official confirmation of whether or not the Princess of Wales will be well enough to attend. She had been due not only to attend the ceremony but also to conduct her own review of troops on June 8 in her role as Honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards whose 'colour' – or regimental flag – is being presented to the King.

A spokesman said only that they would announce when Kate would return to work following her lengthy recuperation from abdominal surgery in January.

At the moment the princess is still expected to return to public duties after the Easter holidays, mostly likely following her children's return to school in mid-April, dependent on medical advice at the time.

Royal aides have always said that it will be up to the princess if she wishes to make public more details about her health, which she may do in the context of a public engagement.

Sources say that there is no pressure or hurry on her to do so and her focus remains on 'what is important' – her recovery and her three children.