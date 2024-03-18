Cardi B talks fear of criticism ahead of ‘Enough (Miami)’: ‘I lost myself’

Cardi B had to overcome her fear of criticism to start making music again.

During her interview with Complex 360 published Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper opened up about feeling “lost” amid constant scrutiny by the public.

“I just feel like I lost myself with everything,” she told host Speedy Morman, explaining, “Like, you know, like a lot like music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music.’”

Over the weekend, Cardi released her new song, Enough (Miami) – her first solo single in years.

She continued, “Last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything. I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything. I was afraid to do everything.”

Born Belaclis Marlenis Cephus, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker took to her Instagram Live to open up about her struggles.

“I want to apologise to my fans. To my fans, to myself, and to the people that love me, for losing myself… Just losing myself and not being myself because of negative things that put me in a wall,” she said.

“I want to apologise if you ever felt that like, I wasn’t giving my all because of things. I’m just f***ing human…” she expressed.