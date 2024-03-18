Katy Perry 'flatlined, checked out' in telling signs of American Idol exit

File footage

Katy Perry's sudden exit from American Idol explained her "escalating frustration" throughout the show as confirmed by body language expert Judi James.



Decoding Perry’s subtle cues on the latest season, while speaking to The Sun, Judi claimed that the pop sensation seemed to have "checked out of her job".

She claimed that the Queen of Camp, as dubbed by Vogue and Rolling Stone, displayed "allergic responses" to some competitors "who were eager to make it to the next round".

Judi commented on Perry’s responses, noting: "Katy Perry’s body language hit jarring notes. While being authentic, Katy had mild allergic responses to tear-sodden performances."

"In her impatience, she wanted to see talent, but has checked out. She does not blink at the ceiling or flap her hands over her face. Her voice does not crack with empathetic emotion."

Further adding that the way the star responded to initial auditions, it "ended in an escalating frustration."

Speaking of One of the Boys hitmaker’s indifferent responses, James stated that Perry "sat back in her seat wearing an enigmatic blank expression" after the contestant broke down in tears.

"Her gaze was steady, but propping the chin is often associated with boredom rather than excitement…Katy was also flatlined by the tsunami of emotions in front of her," the expert added.

Perry, who served as judge, alongside fellow panelists Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, revealed that she plans on quitting the talent show business.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 13, the singer revealed her plans to depart from the talent show after six years.

Perry shared: "Well, they’ll find out tonight. They know I have some things planned for this year. It’s going to be a very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies. Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan."

Katy joined the show as host back in 2018, during its sixteenth season.