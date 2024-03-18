Ashley Park flaunts custom shirt to honour beau Paul Forman’s birthday

The Emily in Paris co-stars, Ashley Park and Paul Forman, sported matching outfits at birthday bash

Ashley Park cut a stylish appearance at her boyfriend Paul Forman’s 30th birthday celebrations in a customised shirt.



The Emily in Paris sensation gave a special birthday surprise to her beau by donning a custom-made black shirt emblazoned with Forman's name, "PAUL" in bold lettering, along with some cutouts.

Park, 32, paired the ensemble with a chic thigh-high black mini skirt and matching glossy shoes.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Beef actress gave her followers an exclusive peek into the black-themed birthday bash.

Ashley Park sporting her customised 'birthday boy' shirt

She proudly showcased her 'birthday boy shirt' in one slide and flaunted her complete look. Among the montage of photos and clips shared, Park reposted Forman's heartwarming social media story, capturing the lovebirds in a candid moment.

In the adorable snapshot, the actress kissed Forman on the cheek as he flashed a radiant grin.

The English actor and model was also seen holding the birthday cake adorned with candles, one of which humorously reads, "R.I.P. your youth."

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, he also penned an endearing message over the snapshot, "Special thanks to @ashleyparklady for making this weekend so special [love up emoji]."

The real live lovebirds have starred in Emily In Paris as reel life couple as Mindy (Park) and Nicolas de Leon (Forman).