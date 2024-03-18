Royal Family ‘planting’ stories about ‘healthy, happy’ Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s absence has been a hot topic of debate since the royal underwent her ‘planned abdominal surgery’ in January 2024.



In a new update by The Sun, the royal was seen near her Adelaide Cottage, visiting a farm shop alongside Prince William and their three children.

The article had no photo evidence and quoted one witness who said that Kate looked “happy and healthy” in her outing.

The Sun report has been critcised on social media for its lack of assurance. Some are even speculating if the Royal Family is planting stories to divert the attention of the public.

“The Royal family is continuing to deflect from the situation and is indicating it could be a very long time before Kate Middleton is ‘seen again,’” one wrote on X.

“Still no public message from her, not even a written one, despite days of speculation that something very bad has happened. People are getting increasingly worried,” they continued. “What in the world is going on here? There is clearly something very dark stirring under the surface that we aren’t being told about. Praying she is ok!”

One social media user pointed out that was no photo and only one witness quoted in the report.

Another pointed out the same blunder.

Another user on social media took a jab at the British press for using old photo of Kate to promote their story.



Kensington Palace had announced that Kate would be taking leave from royal duties until Easter to recuperate from her surgery.



A wave of concern swept through royal watchers after Kate was not seen anywhere in the public, especially with a shroud of secrecy surrounding her health. Meanwhile, King Charles who was diagnosed with cancer around the same time has been seen multiple times even in non-work related appearances.

Moreover, earlier this month, Kate’s family photo on Mother’s Day added fuel to the fire as it turned out to be “manipulated” at the source leading four top photo agencies to issue a ‘kill’ notice on the picture.

An X user poked fun at the photo editing fiasco and the Royal Family's efforts to cover up the blunder.

X users also speculated over some wild rumours.

As the speculations run rife about Kate, British press has been notified to be alert for a “major announcement” from the royal family.



Now, royal watchers are waiting with baited breath if that annoucement could possibly have something to do with Kate or even King Charles.