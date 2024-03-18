Taylor Swift takes big step to protect relationship with Travis Kelce

File Footage

Taylor Swift seemingly wants to seek couple therapy with her beau Travis Kelce to save their highly publicised romance.



The lovebirds, who have been romantically linked with each other since September 2023, reportedly find it difficult to handle the pressure put on their relationship by fans and media.

According to Heat Magazine, an insider claimed that Swift and Kelce "are both overwhelmed" with the attention.

The source added that this increasing pressure left the Lover singer stressing about her future with the NFL athlete.

The report shared that Swift doesn't want her romance with Kelce to "crash and burn" like her previous relationships.

An insider said, Swift "is thinking that couples’ therapy could be a good idea. That way, they can get expert help to protect their relationship against future problems."

The source clarified that there are no "huge issues" in the couple's whirlwind romance but still Swift and Kelce want to "safeguard their relationship before problems start."

As per the report, the Kansas City Chiefs player is "more than willing to talk about his feelings, and he sees the value in having a professional help them.”