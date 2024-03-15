Health Deteriorates: Alison Hammond adds insult to injury, ‘annoys’ Kate Middleton

Hammond poked fun at the ordeal Kate Middleton is embroiled in

Alison Hammond, words seemingly worsened the situation for Kate Middleton, who was already dealing with an upsetting circumstance.

The Princess of Wales has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media for the latest photoshop controversy.

In the midst of this, the host of the Great British Bake Off and ITV's This Morning exacerbates Kate's distress by failing to conclude the chapter that has had a greater impact on her health.

Intense speculation and analysis of the photo has continued despite the Princess' statement - and Instagram even added an official warning to the account she shares with Prince William over the edits.

On the same platform, Hammond decided to poke fun at the ordeal the Palace is embroiled in.

She issued a thinly veiled jibe at Kate when replying to pal and comedian Rob Beckett on the image-sharing site.

Beckett had shared a screenshot of a TV listing for his new Sky show Rob Beckett's Smart TV where he poked fun at co-star Josh Widdecombe for not being included in the promo image.

"Another TV guide doing @josh_widdicombe dirty. When will it end?" Beckett penned. "@alisonhammond55 and I stand strong with you brother. This will not be tolerated.'

Among the replies to the post was Hammond who drew comparisons with the Princess of Wales' statement.



"I do occasionally experiment with editing," Hammond replied, alongside a winking and tongue-out emoji.

"You didn’t!!" one fan replied before a second commented, "Noooo", both alongside series of laughing emojis.

Despite the public questioning and jibes from Hammond and famous faces, William hasn't let it deter him from his duties.

On Thursday evening, the Prince of Wales attended the Diana Award ceremony in honour of his late mother.

His brother Prince Harry also made an appearance but via video link, as he remains in the US.