Jennifer Lopez joins forces with (G)I-DLE in surprise collaboration

Jennifer Lopez collaborates with (G)I-DLE on This Time Around

Girl Group (G)I-DLE recently collaborated with Jennifer Lopez to release a remixed version of the pop singer’s This Time Around on Thursday, March 14.

The American pop icon sang the first two verses and choruses, leaving the rest to (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, who chimes in with the post-chorus, later in the song.

Other band members, including Soyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Miyeon join in, completely taking over the third verse to sing the English-Korean lyrics.

Girl group’s agency Cube Entertainment released a press release on Friday, March 15, stating that Soyeon heavily contributed in writing the topline of the song.

Along with Lopez, the girl group member is regarded as the co-composer and co-lyricist for the re-mixed version.

The original song was initially dropped on February 16 as part of Lopez’s studio album titled as This Is Me Now, following the release of her film This is Me…Now: A Love Story.

The film was inspired by true events featuring the romance between the pop icon and her husband Ben Affleck.

(G)I-DLE began their journey in May 2018 with the EP I AM and rose to fame shortly after.

The band consists of five members, including: Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua.



