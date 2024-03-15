King of Netherlands makes fun of Kate Middleton altered photo scandal

file footage

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands couldn’t help but take part in the ongoing Kate Middleton photoshop controversy.



The 56-year-old Dutch monarch poked fun at the Princess of Wales after she admitted to editing Mother’s Day portrait with her kids, posted on social media last week.

While interacting with public at a royal engagement in Zutphen, Netherlands on Thursday, a young girl said to him, “I have seen a picture of you and your whole family.”

Willem-Alexander quipped in response: “Really? That was not Photoshopped apparently,” according to an alleged translation making rounds on social media.

The not-so-subtle swipe from one royal to another comes on the heels of ongoing furor around Kate’s Mother’s Day portrait after it was pulled by multiple agencies over suspicion of being photoshopped.

The future Queen of England penned an apology note earlier this week, admitting to manipulating the image.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on X in the wake of the controversy. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”