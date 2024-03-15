Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprise NAACP award winner at SXSW: Watch

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the winner of this year’s NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award with a personal visit.



Dr. Joy Buolamwini was announced as the winner for the award for her research and advocacy about the impact of artificial intelligence on marginalized communities by the Archewell Foundation on Thursday.

The computer scientist appeared visibly taken aback when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up to personally deliver her the news.

"You won!" Meghan exclaimed, pulling Joy into a hug, followed by a warm embrace from Harry.

“Y’all got me good,” the Unmasking AI author enthused in the video.

The video appeared to have been filmed at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas, where the Suits alum was invited to speak on a panel called "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" on International Women’s Day.

The recipients of the NAACP award are conferred $100,000 to help them advance their work in the intersectional world of social justice and technology.