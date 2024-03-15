Ariana Grande beats Taylor Swift, Beyonce with ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande has featured on the ARIA Top 10 list for all seven of her albums

Ariana is shining in Australia with her new album Eternal Sunshine.

The 30-year-old pop star secured the number one spot on the Australian Recording Industry Association’s (ARIA) Top 10 list for the coming week of Monday, 18 March, 2024.

The position was previously held by Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

Grande also landed the number two spot on the ARIA Top 50 Singles of the Week with the album’s track, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love). The spot was previously held by Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em.

This isn’t the first time that the Yes, And? sonsgstress was featured on the ARIA Top 10, nor the first she landed on the number one spot.

In fact, all of Grande’s seven albums have made it to the ARIA Top 10. Moreover, she has previously enjoyed the top spot for My Everything (2014), Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetner (2018) and Thank U, next (2019).

Grande recently released the enigmatic music video for We Can’t be Friends (Wait For Your Love), starring Evan Peters, with a sci-fi concept inspired by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – the namesake of Grande’s new album.