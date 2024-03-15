Meghan Markle gives nod to royal family with new brand

Meghan Markle seemingly gave a nod to the royal family with her new business venture, American Riviera Orchard, symbolising 'wealth and luxury.'

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her new lifestyle brand on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

As per Guardian, the former working royal's brand possibly includes "cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves including jellies, jams and nut butters."

Now, in conversation with The Sun, consultant graphologist Tracey Trussell shared that Meghan's new brand's first look "uncovers how much prestige and status means to her."

Speaking of calligraphy, the expert said, "Stylised writing is equivalent to a persona or role-playing, and always uncovers a conscious desire to project a cultured image."

"The large capital letters with flourishes relate to pride and the gold colour theme "symbolises wealth, prosperity, luxury and royalty," said Tracey.



The former Suits actress's latest move came amid the growing conspiracies against the royal family after Princess Kate's photo called 'manipulated.'