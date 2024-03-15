Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce desperate for 'private vacation' away from spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to go on a private vacation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning ahead as they kick back for some downtime.

The loved-up couple has been in the spotlight due to the commitments of their respective careers; the Lover singer recently wrapped up South Asian leg of her Eras tour, while the NFL player capped off football season with a victory at the Super Bowl XVIII last month.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that they are now “focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together.”

“They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed,” they explained.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the insider told the outlet, as Swift works up her skills as a host of “small, intimate gatherings” with her inner circle at home.

Regardless of their preferences for downtime, Taylor and Travis are determined to see as much of one another as possible, as per the source.

They continued: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”

The insider also gave an insight into their prospective plans for the rest of the break, saying: “Toward the end of the month they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops.”