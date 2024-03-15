David Foster explains decision to stop producing music

David Foster has returned to his production company after eight years of hiatus.



Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti recently received creative assistance from the pianist and musical genius responsible for iconic singles by celebrities such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Mariah Carey for his latest project.

In contrast to Foster's earlier pop and R&B endeavours, the focus of this album is jazz.

“I think Chris is the greatest jazz trumpeter alive. His shows are like a religious experience,” said Foster of what pulled him to sign on to produce Botti’s new project titled Chris Botti Vol. 1, out now.

“Thankfully he talked me into it, and I got to sit there for a week or two and enjoy these brilliant musicians led by Chris while giving a nod of approval or saying ‘Hey, why don’t you try this?’”

He added, “It was an easy way to produce as opposed to my whole life where I’ve had to roll up my sleeves and get in the weeds. In my heyday, I was kind of like a bull in a china shop.”

Foster claims he mostly abandoned the producing scene eight years ago after hitting a wall, but the record has made for a joyful comeback.

“Honestly, I just got bored with myself,” he admitted.

“I didn’t get bored with the music business. In every decade I’ve been in it there’s been ups and downs, good music and crappy music. I just got bored with myself and how I made records.”