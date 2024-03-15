Kelly Clarkson files lawsuit against ex husband Brandon Blackstock again

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson has sued her ex husband again, after winning one lawsuit against him last fall.



Clarkson accuses Blackstock and his father Narvel Balckstock’s management company, Starstruck Entertainment, of not abiding by California labour laws in a filing in Los Angeles on Monday.

The filing specifically targets the Talent Agencies Act, calling it an “unlicensed talent agency” that took business deals on her name dating back to 2007.

“Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck … all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable … and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith,” her lawsuit reads, obtained by Page Six.

Clarkson is seeking reimbursement for payments made to Starstruck Entertainment, including, “commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies.”

Blackstock should never have been involved in agreements for The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Wayfair, or the Billboard Music Awards, according to a November 2023 verdict that found him to have behaved unlawfully.

California labour rules provide that the only people who should sign employment contracts on behalf of their clients are talent agents, with very few exceptions.

Although Blackstock is currently appealing the ruling, if Clarkson prevails in the reopened lawsuit—which spans ten more years than her initial complaint—he will have a less compelling case.