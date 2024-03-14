John Oliver elevates Kate Middleton's photo controversy with ‘bold’ commentary:‘died’

John Oliver addressed the controversy after Middleton's Photoshopped Mother's Day picture

British comedian John Oliver takes Princess of Wales photo controversy to next level, adding she must have died 18 months ago.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, host Andy Cohen inquired about the current situation regarding Kate Middleton, who has remained out of the public eye since her abdominal surgery in January.

John Oliver, 46, initially avoided engaging with the various conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales' absence. However, he addressed the controversy after Middleton's Photoshopped Mother's Day picture.

“I thought, ‘Let’s all just ignore this, we’ve moved on’ — until the Photoshop thing,” he admitted. “It feels like you’re almost handling badly in an impressive way at this point.”

Cohen, 55, said he was skeptical about Middleton’s apology after she was slammed for editing the family photo.

“Isn’t their motto: never complain, never explain? And they had ‘her’ explaining on Twitter?” the Bravo host said.

Oliver replied, “There’s a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’–ing this situation.”

“I’m not saying it happened! I’m saying it’s nonzero until proven otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of today’s newspaper.”

Middleton has been the center of conspiracy theories since she was released from the hospital following her surgery in January.