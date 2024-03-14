'Not overly worried’: King Charles breaks silence on beloved Kate Middleton’s photo drama

King Charles may not see it as a significant issue, source adds

King Charles isn't overly worried or concerned about the current situation surrounding Princess Kate’s photo controversy.

Kensington Palace was plunged into chaos after the Princess of Wales made a public apology for editing a family photograph published around the world.

Kate admitted making several changes to a picture, released to celebrate Mother’s Day, showing her embracing her three children at their Windsor home.

The future queen said sorry for the "confusion" over the digitally altered image, which caused the world’s biggest photo agencies to delete it from their libraries accessed by millions.

Following this, social media has been inundated with theories and speculation about Kate’s months-long absence from public life, which the palace abruptly announced in mid-January was due to recovery from a “planned abdominal surgery” she’d undergone at the London Clinic.

A source at Buckingham Palace told Bazaar that the monarch, who himself is undergoing treatment for cancer, is being “kept abreast” of the latest developments. But, the source said, Charles ultimately “isn’t too concerned” about the current situation.

While the king keeps calm and carries on, other staffers at the palace don’t seem to share the same sentiment.

The insider added, “Some staff can’t quite believe how badly [Kensington Palace] have cocked things up by not paying close enough attention to what was being released to the world. Didn’t anyone there think to check the photo before it went out?”

As for how Kate is dealing with the situation, another source said Wednesday she is “doing well, all things considered,” and that she has left the Waleses’ Windsor home at least three times in the past two weeks. In one instance over a week ago, the source describes her as “smiling, upbeat, and enjoying being out.”

“[This situation] has caused some stress for the princess, but she tends not to pay attention to online chatter or even the press,” the insider added.

“I think people forget that this was simply a mother wanting her family to look their best in a photograph that was going to be heavily scrutinized. She was protecting her children.”