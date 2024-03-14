Harrison Ford’s ‘Apocalypse Now’ was a tribute to director George Lucas

Harrison Ford’s character Colonel Lucas was a nod to director and filmmaker George Lucas

Harrison Ford paid tribute to Star Wars director George Lucas in his 1997 movie Apocalypse Now.

According to Screen Rant, the Indiana Jones star’s character, Colonel Lucas, bared a lot of resemblance to the filmmaker.

To start with, the character’s last name was a clear nod to the director’s own name.

In the hit war/ action film, Colonel Lucas – a military officer – assigns Captain Benjamin Willard (played by Martin Sheen) to kill a rogue colonel.

By the time the film was initially released in 1997, Ford and Lucas had already built a rapport with each other by working on various films together.

Ford played the iconic role of Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, and Bob Falfa in 1973’s American Graffiti – both directed by Lucas.

But despite working the Hollywood star, Lucas did not recognise Ford when he saw him in Apocalypse Now, let alone put together that Ford’s character was a tribute to him.

However, Ford took that as a compliment, since it meant he did his job well.

“I’m an actor. You weren’t supposed to recogise me,” he said.