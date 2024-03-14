Sir Elton John’s family spills on new musical: ‘Open to any great ideas’

Elton John is recovering from a knee injury



Sir Elton John will never shy away from a musical.

Though he is currently already performing two musicals, the British composer, 76, is open to the possibilities of working on a third.

John’s husband, David Furnish, spilled the news during the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

“A catalogue musical? We’re always looking at it,” Furnish told The Sun in an interview.

He continued. “I haven’t found anything yet that really covers… I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different. We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalogue.”

However, the filmmaker noted that they currently have their hands full with two musicals: The Devil Wears Prada – which has its UK premiere in July – and Tammy Faye – which recently transferred to a Nederlander Theatre on Broadway.

“At the moment, with two other musicals, we’re quite busy as it is,” Furnish said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Furnish also gave an update on his husband’s health – who was unable to walk the read carpet of the event due to a knee injury.

“He’s doing amazing. He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees,” Furnish reassured.