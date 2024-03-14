Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith unite to support daughter Willow

Willow Smith on her new track 'Symptom of Life'



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are proud parents.

The controversial couple took to their respective Instagrams to congratulate their daughter Willow on a momentous achievement in her musical career.

The formerly estranged couple – who revealed last year that they had secretly been separated since 2016 – couldn’t contain their joy as Willow released her new song, Symptom of Life.

“Symptom of life OUT NOW! Congrats Willow!” Jada wrote as she shared a snippet from the song.

“You’ve worked soooo hard to become the artist you’ve always dreamed to be since you were a little girl. It’s been inspiring and an honor to watch your journey all the way through… I love you,” she gushed.



Similarly, Will shared the same snippet to his own Instagram, hyping up his 23-year-old daughter.

“Go ‘head Ben!! Yall go peep @willowsmith’s new track, ‘Symptom of Life,’” he raved.



Willow dropped the music video for her new track on Tuesday.

Sharing insights into the song, she revealed, “The song is about my devotion to the wholeness of life, the darkness and the light that we see in this world. It’s also about my honoring of nature and honoring how nature is a huge representation of truth, how nature is meant to be learnt from and protected. That is also a huge part of this song.”