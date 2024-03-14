Kate Middleton receives ‘strong backing’ for innocent family photo

"The Wales family spent Mother's Day together and had a wonderful day," as per source

Kate Middleton received strong support for controversy surrounding 'Innocent Family Photo'.

Kensington Palace was plunged into chaos after the Princess of Wales made a public apology for editing a family photograph published around the world.

Kate admitted making several changes to a picture, released to celebrate Mother’s Day, showing her embracing her three children at their Windsor home.

The future queen said sorry for the "confusion" over the digitally altered image, which caused the world’s biggest photo agencies to delete it from their libraries accessed by millions.

The princess was compelled to release a personal message on social media on Monday morning after waking up to an outcry that she had “manipulated” her family picture.

A friend said she the future queen “would likely be upset by the furore caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph”.

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made "minor adjustments" and insisted that Kate and her husband Prince William simply wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day.

"The Wales family spent Mother's Day together and had a wonderful day," the source added.