Scooter Braun misses 'amazing' late grandmother on 94th birthday

In a heartfelt homage, US record producer Scooter Braun, who turned 94 today, recalled his "amazing" grandmother.
Braun paid a touching homage to his "Ma" on Instagram by posting old pictures of them together.
Scott “Scooter,” Braun said, “Today my Ma, my amazing grandmother, would’ve turned 94. I miss her every single day, and today I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I wonder what she would’ve thought watching the world fight with itself."
“I’m so grateful she was in mine and gave me the example of what a true and kind person is. I’m taking her lead today. Miss you Ma. Happy birthday!”
Commenting on it, one fan said, “What a beautiful woman. Inspiration to us all.”
Another commented, “Happy birthday to your beautiful Ma.”
For those unversed, Scooter Braun is an American entrepreneur, music executive, and talent manager. He began his professional life as a party planner before rising to the position of executive director of marketing at So So Def Records.
He is well-known for having overseen the careers of numerous musicians, including J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Kanye West.
