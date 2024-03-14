Miles Teller shows 'excitement' to be part of Michael Jackson's biopic

Miles Teller is being open and honest about his next endeavour.



At Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars party, the actor spoke with Variety about how excited he was about the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

It was revealed last month that Teller, 37, would play John Branca, who served as Michael Jackson's manager at one point, is currently the star's estate co-executor, and is also the film's producer.

Teller stated that he considered the accusations of child s*x abuse made against Jackson before taking this job.

“You only get so many opportunities in this business to make films,” added the actor. “I'm really excited to be a part of it. I think it's going to blow people away.”

The star of Top Gun: Maverick talked about his preparation for the part. "I think you just try to inundate yourself with as much information as you can."

He disclosed that he had met the man he is playing, Branca, and said, "I've gotten to hang out with him a little bit." Teller also disclosed that he had meetings with producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua. "I mean, it's really it's an incredible team involved."

“Regardless of what you know or what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest,” said the actor. “He deserves a movie, and I'm excited to be a part of it.”

He also mentioned how happy he was to be a part of the big ensemble group. “I just like being a part of the team if you come from theatre; I think the word ensemble means a lot.”

Michael is set to be released worldwide on April 18, 2025.