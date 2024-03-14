Amber Rose reflects on ex-Machine Gun Kelly's true regrets

Amber Rose is speaking out regarding her previous romance with musician Machine Gun Kelly and his subsequent admission of guilt.



During her guest appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Jason Lee Show, the forty-year-old model, talked about how she got started in the business and some of the well-known people she has dated.

She became well-known through her connection with Kanye West, following some recognition from appearing in a few high-profile music videos. The couple was together from 2008 to 2010.

Lee questioned Rose about her history of romantic relationships with rappers.



“They love me, Jason. What can I say?” she quipped. “Like, they love me. I’m not out looking for that.”

She went on to say that when it came to asking her out, all of her suitors had initiated contact.

“So, that’s how all the s--- transpired from Ye to Wiz, to 21 [Savage], to Machine Gun Kelly,” she told Lee.

Lee asked about the rapper known as "Wild Boy" and his recent blackout tattoos after taking into account her point of view. Rose admitted that they are friends to this day.

“Let me tell you something, though. Out of all of my relationships, [aside] from my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me. He was the only one that came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had. And you didn’t deserve to be treated that way.’”

She continued, “So, shoutout to you, MGK.”