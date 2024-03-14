Kyle Richards explains relationship status with Morgan Wade after dating buzz

Kyle Richards, at last, is responding to the highly asked question: is she dating Morgan Wade?



The reality star addressed the persistent rumours over the nature of her friendship with the country singer on Wednesday's season 13 reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As host Andy Cohen questioned her about Morgan's response to being on the show, Kyle, 55, disclosed that the 29-year-old singer was taken aback by the scope of the Bravo programme and felt "a lot of scrutiny that she wasn't comfortable with."

Following their admission that they thought Kyle and Morgan were dating, Crystal Kung Minkoff, 41, confronted Dorit Kemsley regarding their sultry music video shoot for Morgan's song, Fall In Love With Me.

Kyle and Morgan may be seen giving each other fruit, sharing a bubble bath, and almost locking lips in the music video.

The Halloween actress clarified that everything was shot before the news of her split from Mauricio Umansky broke in July, adding that she was not aware of the "creative [direction] behind it until I got there".

"I said to the director, 'I've never like actually kissed anybody on camera, let alone a woman,'" she recalled. "So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being very honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes."

"I said yes for a reason, I mean, and you know, she's hot, what can I say?" Kyle added.

The "million dollar question" was then asked by Andy to the Bravolebrity, inquiring as to whether there was a romantic relationship between them. After pausing, Kyle refuted reports that she and Morgan were dating.

"I love her, she's my friend and I love her," she added, before admitting that she didn't know if she could see herself with the country singer.

"I'm evolving, I'm changing," Kyle explained after Andy pointed out that she didn't say no. "I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now."