Eminem sets to feature in upcoming All is Yellow album: Watch

Eminem appears in a new music video: Watch

Eminem has recently appeared in a new music video of Lyrical Lemonade from the All Is Yellow album.



In a video shared via YouTube, the video features Grammy winner alongside special cameos.

The latest video reportedly directed by Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett and is the producer-director's fifth video from the January 2024 album.

Eminem started the video after appearing behind a set of yellow curtains as he began to rap directly to the camera.

In the song, Eminem focused at rapper-producer Benzino.

“What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / 'Go at his neck,' How is that? / How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have / Arm so short he can't even touch his hands / When they're above his head doin' jumpin' jacks,” rapped Eminem in the clip.

He also shared his views about the other rapper’s daughter, Coi Leray, his financial struggles, and earlier queries from the public about his sexuality.

After the album's release, Bennett said in a February interview with Billboard that it was “really about breaking down that door and bringing people together”.



He continued, “When there’s someone who can act as the glue within it all, people really put their egos down. I want rap music to be more unified, I want there to be more collaboration.”

“Growing up, this is what I was into — I loved posse cuts, I loved left-field features that you wouldn’t expect, I loved seeing my favourite artists from two completely different sides of the spectrum in a photo together,” explained the rapper.

Eminem added, “These are all things that fed me, so I wanted to create a world where that was the theme.”