Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son explains why he doesn’t use his father’s surname

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son addresses nepo baby issue

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has recently explained why he never uses his father’s last name.



“I think the main thing is I'm trying to do things on my own,” said Joseph while speaking on Good Morning Britain.

Arnold’s son stated, “My family is very big in supporting from a far and not being so hands-on, I really appreciate that.”

“I think it's really important growing up as a man to do things on your own. To figure it out, that's what I've been doing,” continued Joseph

Joseph preferred to use mother Mildred Baena's surname than his father Arnold’s name.

Arnold’s son followed his father’s footsteps with his upcoming movie, Gunner.

Joseph mentioned, “I've been working really hard. It was such an honour to be on the same movie as Morgan Freeman, as Luke Hemsworth. Luke is amazing, they're both amazing actors.”

Last year, Joseph also opened up about entering Hollywood as the Terminator star’s son.

He told E! News, “I think with anyone that's had a high-succeeding parent, it's just going to be difficult.”

“People always discredit them, say, ‘You only got that because of your parents, you only got that because of X, Y and Z.’”

“It's hard, but it's just something that you have to live with. Know within yourself that if you're putting in the work and you're actually doing it, then none of that should matter,” remarked the 26-year-old.

Reflecting on nepo baby backlash, Joseph added, “It was really bothering me that anytime I would get any kind of role or press, or I would post a physique picture on Instagram, I would always get comments of, 'You're only there because of your dad' or whatever.”