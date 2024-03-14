Princes to reunite in tribute to Princess Diana's legacy

Princes William and Harry are set to participate in an award ceremony dedicated to honoring their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.



The Prince of Wales will grace the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum on Thursday evening, delivering a brief address as the event commemorates the charity's 25th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex will engage with award recipients virtually from his residence in California following the ceremony.

Despite their reported estrangement, both brothers remain ardent supporters of the Diana Award, an organization uniquely bearing their mother's name, which celebrates individuals aged nine to 25 who contribute to bettering the lives of others.

Last year, both princes contributed video segments to the ceremony, highlighting their enduring commitment to the cause.

Prince William expressed his pride in upholding his mother's legacy, emphasizing her belief in the transformative power of investing in young people.

He echoed Diana's conviction that when given the opportunity, youth can indeed make significant changes in the world.

In a similar vein, Prince Harry reflected on his mother's recognition of the unique potential of young individuals to challenge norms and advocate for a more inclusive society.

He highlighted Diana's influence in fostering his own commitment to speaking out and striving for a better world.



