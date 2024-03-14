‘Cardigan’: Travis Kelce pays nod to Taylor Swift with L.A. outfit

File Footage

Travis Kelce seemingly inspired his look from his girlfriend Taylor Swift while on a lunch outing in Los Angeles Monday, and the popstar’s eagle eyed fans couldn’t let go without spotting the similarity.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, spent some time with friends at Cecconi’s restaurant after being back from his trip to Singapore, which he did to get a hold of the Cruel Summer singer on tour.

The NFL star opted for a Swift-inspired ensemble.

Kelce donned a comfy-looking oatmeal-shaded cardigan for his L.A. outing, pairing the upper with a white v-neck T-shirt and loose olive green pants.

The player accessorised his look with a belt and black sunglasses, but the sweater garnered the attention of Swifties the most.

Taylor Swift, who wrote the song Cardigan for her Folklore album, has seemingly had a strong affinity for sweaters.

The pop star is well-known for wearing a bulky white knit cardigan in the music video for the song and for selling several versions of it online in addition to giving them as gifts to her well-known friends.

Fans took in their hands to relate the player’s look to Swift’s fashion, with one sharing a picture on X, formerly Twitter, and writing, “travis may have borrowed this cardigan from a certain blonde’s wardrobe,” hinting at Swift.

“When i said i am manifesting a pap walk I meant tayvis being completely in love not Travis completely taking me out while wearing a f—king cardigan……” another fan chimed in.

“idk about u but travis’ cardigan would’ve looked cuter if it said i (heart emoji) ts,” a third Swiftie joined the bandwagon.