John Mulaney thanks Olivia Munn for support during breast cancer journey

Olivia Munn shares experience of breast cancer diagnosis.

Olivia Munn has found unwavering support from her partner, John Mulaney.

In a comment on Olivia Munn's Instagram post, comedian John expressed his admiration and appreciation for his girlfriend's resilience, writing, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us.

Malc and I adore you, " which included several photos of her journey in hospitals across Los Angeles, provided insight into her health struggles over the past year.

Despite initially receiving a "normal mammogram" and testing negative for "all 90 different cancer genes" last winter, she ultimately received the diagnosis of breast cancer.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress bravely revealed her breast cancer diagnosis from last year.

Alongside her disclosure, she expressed gratitude for Mulaney's steadfast presence throughout her treatment journey, highlighting his tireless efforts in researching procedures and medications, as well as his comforting presence before and after surgeries.

Munn also appreciated Mulaney's thoughtful gesture of placing framed photos of their 2-year-old son, Malcolm, by her bedside, offering solace during her recovery.



