Royal Event Shake-Up: Who Steps in for Princess Kate?

The Princess of Wales is absent from public events, as she continues to recover from 'planned abdominal surgery'

There has been a notable change to the plans for a royal event that could be seen as a sign the slimmed down monarchy is increasingly fragile.

It has been reported in GB news that the British Army has been forced to replace the Princess of Wales in a major event, for a role normally carried out by a member of the Royal Family.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, Catherine would usually attend the St Patrick's Day parade, stepping forward to present shamrock to Officers and Warrant Officers, who in turn issue it along the ranks.

When her husband, Prince William, was Colonel of the Irish Guards, the princess was known to sometimes fulfil the role.

In a tradition dating back to 1900, sprigs of shamrock are presented to members of the Battalion on parade by a female member of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales is absent from public events, as she continues to recover from 'planned abdominal surgery' and is not expected to appear in public until after Easter.

The Ministry of Defence has announced that Lady Ghika, wife of the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, will replace the princess in the important tradition this year.

Major General Sir Chistopher Ghika was in charge of the military processions for the King's Coronation, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and funeral, as well as Prince Philip's funeral.

This week, The Princess of Wales found herself in the centre of a media storm when several picture agencies issued dramatic 'picture kill' orders, because the Mother's Day picture of Catherine and her children appeared to have been 'manipulated'.

The day after Kensington Palace released the image taken by Prince William, Catherine apologised conceding she 'occasionally experiments with editing'.

Catherine's absence during Sunday's parade, and no other member of the Royal Family being available instead, could be seen as a sign the slimmed down monarchy is increasingly fragile.

The King, who is receiving regular cancer treatment, is also not carrying out public engagements, and a vast majority of the working members of the Royal Family are over the age of 60 and well into retirement age.