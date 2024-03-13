Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori bury the hatchet to support Kanye West

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori put aside their differences to support Kanye West.



The ex-wife of the rapper was photographed enjoying with his present partner at the listening party for Kanye's new album, Vultures 1.

The Australian beauty, who allegedly tied the knot with the Runway singer in 2022, was seen standing next to the Skims founder in a now-viral video clip shared by record producer DJ Pharris.

Speaking of this unexpected union, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Kim and Bianca showed up like 'two fans' of the Yeezy founder at the event.



She said, "The ex and current Ms West look relatively calm and un-troubled about sitting together to watch his show here, with their proximity suggesting a mutual desire to pitch themselves as friends."

While analysing their expressions and postures, the expert claimed that the two ladies appeared to be not in a "combative or even competitive state."

For the unversed, Kim was married to Kanye for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.