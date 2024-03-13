Is North West releasing her own album?

North West, 10, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, recently surprised the audience at her father's Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix.



During the event, North West confidently announced her debut album titled Elementary School Dropout, which received huge applause from the crowd. Her album's title is a playful reference to her father's iconic debut album The College Dropout.

Despite her young age, North West is not new to the music industry and is already making her mark in the industry.

North has already made a name for herself in the music industry at a young age. Her tracks Talking/Once Again from Vultures 1 have secured her place in music history as one of the youngest artists to grace the Billboard charts.

However, her announcement about pursuing a music career has received mixed reactions online.

Some people are concerned about the implications of a young artist following in her father's controversial footsteps, particularly amidst Kanye's recent controversies around antisemitism and his statements regarding his children's education.

Despite this, North has ambitious plans for her future, which include exploring various professions, including art, and eventually taking over her parents' businesses.